ZTE Corp reports prelim H1 net profit up 29.9 pct y/y

HONG KONG, July 19 (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp on Wednesday reported a preliminary 29.9 percent jump in its net profit for the first half of the year, buoyed by 4G network and mobile phone sales growth.

In its preliminary half-year result announcement to the Shenzhen stock exchange, ZTE said its net profit rose to 2.29 billion yuan. Revenue came in at 54 billion yuan, up 13.09 percent from a year ago.

ZTE attributed the growth to improved performance across its telecom equipment and consumer devices businesses. Chinese telecom operators' continued 4G spending and higher overseas sales of ZTE mobile phones helped lift the results, it said.

Earlier this year, ZTE settled a trade sanction case with U.S. regulators by agreeing to pay a nearly $900 million fine for breaking export curbs, drawing a line under a damaging scandal that had threatened to cut off its supply chain. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)