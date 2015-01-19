Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BEIJING Jan 19 Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp said on Monday its 2014 preliminary net income rose 94.2 percent to 2.64 billion yuan ($424.5 million) on the success of its high-speed 4G network and handsets units.
ZTE's preliminary annual revenue was up 8 percent to 81.2 billion yuan.
The results came in below analyst expectations of 2.82 billion yuan for 2014 net income and 84.12 billion yuan for revenue, according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate survey of 13 analysts. ($1 = 6.2190 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
