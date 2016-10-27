Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
HONG KONG Oct 27 Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp , facing curbs on exports to the United States for alleged sanctions-busting, said on Thursday its net profit grew 9.8 percent in the first nine months of the year on growth in 4G network products.
Net profit for Jan-September rose to 2.9 billion yuan ($420 million), the firm said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Revenue rose 4.4 percent to 71.6 billion yuan from the same period a year earlier.
From Nov. 28, ZTE faces the application of restrictions for U.S. component suppliers to ship their goods, software and technology to ZTE, essentially cutting much of the supply chain for the telecom equipment and smartphones ZTE makes. The U.S. Commerce Department ordered the restriction for ZTE's alleged violations of sanctions against Iran.
The curbs were first ordered in March, but the company has been given a temporary reprieve. Presenting a threat to ZTE's global operations, as well as its brand image, the export restrictions have weighed heavily on ZTE this year, with its shares falling 35 percent in Hong Kong this year, while the benchmark rose 6.7 percent. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.