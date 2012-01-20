HONG KONG Jan 20 Shares of ZTE Corp , China's second-largest telecommunications equipment, opened sharply higher in Hong Kong and China on Friday after the company decided to drop patent lawsuits with Sweden's Ericsson.

ZTE's Hong Kong shares were set to start up 3.4 percent at HK$22.80, outperforming the Hang Seng Index's 1.1 percent gain. Its Shenzhen-listed shares were up 2.13 percent at 15.35 yuan.

ZTE said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange that Ericsson would drop its lawsuits against the company in Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom, while ZTE woulddrop its lawsuit against Ericsson in China.

On Thursday, ZTE fell sharply in Hong Kong and Shenzhen with traders attributing the plunge to rumours ranging from its lawsuit with Ericsson to expectations of disappointing 2011 results. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)