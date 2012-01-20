HONG KONG Jan 20 Shares of ZTE Corp
, China's second-largest telecommunications
equipment, opened sharply higher in Hong Kong and China on
Friday after the company decided to drop patent lawsuits with
Sweden's Ericsson.
ZTE's Hong Kong shares were set to start up 3.4 percent at
HK$22.80, outperforming the Hang Seng Index's 1.1 percent
gain. Its Shenzhen-listed shares were up 2.13 percent at 15.35
yuan.
ZTE said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange that
Ericsson would drop its lawsuits against the company in Italy,
Germany and the United Kingdom, while ZTE woulddrop its lawsuit
against Ericsson in China.
On Thursday, ZTE fell sharply in Hong Kong and Shenzhen with
traders attributing the plunge to rumours ranging from its
lawsuit with Ericsson to expectations of disappointing 2011
results.
