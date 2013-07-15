Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HONG KONG, July 15 ZTE , China's second largest telecom equipment maker, has asked for trade in its Hong Kong shares to be suspended on Monday, according to a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The share suspension relates to an A-share option incentive scheme that the company was planning, ZTE said. Its A-shares are traded in Shenzhen. No other details were immediately available. For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)