Sept 26 ZTE Corp said on Monday sales of its top smartphone, the Blade, are topping 5 million units after it won an order for 2 million from China Unicom , the country's No.2 mobile operator.

The Blade -- which has benefited from booming demand for cheaper smartphones, using Google's Android platform -- has been the key model in increasing ZTE's presence in the lucrative smartphone market.

"ZTE has been at the forefront of Android's growth in entry level smartphones and has had a significant role in driving Android price erosion," said analyst Geoff Blaber from CCS Insight.

"ZTE poses a considerable challenge for established smartphone manufacturers. Aggressive pricing means few manufacturers have the scale to profitably compete in a segment promising significant growth," he said.

The Blade model with 600 MHz processor and a 3.5-inch capacitive touch screen has been topping the sales charts in European countries, including Finland. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Dan Lalor)