* Targets U.S. smartphone share of 10 pct by 2017 vs 6 pct
2013
* To increase U.S. marketing budget by at least 120 pct this
year vs last
* Aims to sell 60 million smartphones globally this year vs
40 million last year
By Yimou Lee
HONG KONG, Jan 16 China's ZTE Corp
, the world's seventh-biggest smartphone maker, aims to
almost double its U.S. market share in the next three years by
ramping up spending on marketing.
ZTE, which trails cross-town peer Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
in selling both smartphones and telecoms equipment,
wants more share of the fat profit margins promised by sales of
high-end phones in the United States.
But the company needs to first work on its image. Its
mainstay telecom equipment business was essentially shut out of
the U.S. and other markets after government officials flagged
security concerns about Chinese-made equipment.
ZTE targets a U.S. market share of 10 percent by 2017 from 6
percent in 2013, Lv Qianhao, global marketing director of mobile
devices, told Reuters at a company event on Thursday.
That would place it a distant third behind Apple Inc
with 41 percent and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
with 26 percent, according to September-November
data from researcher comScore.
To that end, ZTE will increase its U.S. marketing budget by
at least 120 percent this year from last, Lv said without
elaborating. Like other Chinese handset makers, ZTE is grappling
with low brand awareness in the world's second-largest
smartphone market and perceptions of inferior quality.
Samsung Electronics, which earns around two-thirds of its
operating profit from its mobile division, spent $597 million on
marketing in the United States in 2012, according to researcher
AdAge.
Last year, ZTE signed a deal with the Houston Rockets
basketball team and released a Rockets-branded phone.
"We want young U.S. consumers to participate in our
marketing activities, so we will have more NBA (National
Basketball Association) stores and channels that sell our
products," Lv said.
Globally, ZTE aims to ship around 60 million smartphones
this year compared with about 40 million smartphones last year,
said Senior Vice President Zhang Renjun.
The company sees much of that growth in developed markets -
including Russia and China - which accounted for 68 percent of
mobile device revenue last year compared with 35 percent in
2007, said Lv.
ZTE's mobile device business sells feature phones as well as
smartphones. It was the fifth-biggest mobile phone vendor in
July-September, according to researcher Gartner, though it fell
out of the top five smartphone sellers list in the same period.
ZTE expects to have swung to a profit for last year having
booked its first-ever loss as a public company in 2012.
It based its turnaround on cutting costs, signing fewer
low-margin contracts, and winning contracts to build fourth
generation telecommunication networks.
The company expects global investment in 4G to reach $100
billion this year, Zhang said.
"We see more business opportunities after the (Edward)
Snowden incident, as there's an increasing worry about the
security of U.S. products and more people will use Chinese
products," Zhang said, referring to a U.S. National Security
Agency contractor who disclosed documents detailing U.S.
surveillance of telephone and Internet data.