SHANGHAI Aug 9 China's second-largest telecoms equipment maker ZTE Corp hopes to make the United States its top market in five years in terms of sales, ZTE Executive Vice President He Shiyou said on Tuesday.

The firm said it shipped 60 million mobile devices, including 35 million handsets, in the first half of the year.

That represented a 40 percent increase in terminal products shipped from the same period a year earlier. ZTE said in a statement it also saw a 400 percent increase in smart phone sales to 5 million units and 300 percent U.S. market growth. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)