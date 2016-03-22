WRAPUP 3-Tillerson heads to Moscow carrying Western call for Russia to abandon Assad
* Allies see Trump missile strikes as reversal of isolationism
WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. government is granting Chinese telecom equipment and smartphone maker ZTE Corp a temporary export license through June 30, according to a U.S. Commerce Department notice made public on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Allies see Trump missile strikes as reversal of isolationism
SAO PAULO, April 11 A large group of Brazilian companies will be partly spared an additional power tariff that will be levied later this year, after a federal court issued an injunction in their favor late on Monday, according to court documents.