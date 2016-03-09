HONG KONG, March 9 Chinese telecommunications
equipment maker ZTE Corp said on Wednesday its
suppliers must seek licences to provide materials, in line with
newly imposed U.S. restrictions on the company.
The news, confirming a Reuters report on Tuesday, comes a
day after the U.S. Commerce Department slapped export
restrictions on ZTE for alleged Iran sanctions
violations, a move that is expected to disrupt its sprawling
global supply chain.
The U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security of the Department
of Commerce added ZTE, ZTE Kangxun Telecommunications Ltd, ZTE
Parsian and Beijing 8-Star International Co. to its list of
companies impacted, ZTE said in a statement to the Hong Kong
stock exchange.
U.S. suppliers to these companies are required to apply for
a licence for the supply of the components, effective
immediately, it added. Suppliers based elsewhere are not
affected.
"The company is conducting a thorough assessment on the
potential impacts of the restriction measures on the business
and operation of the group," chairman Hou Weigui said in the
statement.
"As at the date of this announcement, the company has been,
and will continue to be, cooperative in the investigations by
the U.S. relevant governmental department, and has been actively
facilitating communications with the U.S. governmental
department to search for a solution."
ZTE said there was no certainty a solution could be reached
through the communications. It gave no further details. Shares
in Hong Kong-listed company, which has a market value of $1.4
billion, have been suspended since Monday.
The export restrictions against ZTE drew fire from the
Chinese government, which said it was "resolutely opposed" to
the tough measures but stopped short of announcing retaliation.
ZTE is among the largest companies that the Commerce
Department has hit with a near-total export ban, according to
public records.
It's the No. 4 smartphone vendor in the United States, with
a 7 percent market share, behind Apple Inc, Samsung
Electronics Co and LG Electronics Inc,
according to research firm IDC. It sells handset devices to
three of the four largest U.S. mobile carriers - AT&T,
T-Mobile US and Sprint Corp.
