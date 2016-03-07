March 7 U.S.-listed shares of Chinese telecoms
equipment maker ZTE Corp traded higher on Monday in
very thin volume even as the company's Hong Kong-listed stock
remained suspended after the U.S. government imposed export
restrictions for alleged violations of U.S. export controls on
Iran.
ZTE's American Depositary Receipts, which trade on OTC
Markets Group's Pink Sheets market under the ticker ZTCOY
, rose 2.3 percent to $3.52 in a single transaction of
1,000 shares. Each ADR is the equivalent of two common ZTE
shares.
ZTE's foreign common shares, also listed on OTC Market's
Pink Sheets platform under the ticker ZTCOF, were 8.6
percent higher at $2.00. Volume in these shares, which represent
a single share of the company's common stock, totaled 1,639 from
four trades.
The U.S. shares for ZTE are identified as "unsponsored,"
meaning ZTE itself had no involvement with their listing in U.S.
markets.
(Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by W Simon)