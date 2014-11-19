Nov 19Zublin Immobiliere France SA :

* Reported on Tuesday H1 net rental income of 2.4 million euros versus 2.1 million euros last year

* H1 net consolidated loss is 62.1 million euros versus loss of 2.0 million euros last year

* Announced that the parent Zublin Group has appointed an investment bank to find a strategic investor for its French subsidiary

* Said it remains focus on reducing vacancies on its recently renovated high end premises in Neuilly-sur-Seine, and actively markets them to rebuild the company's profitability

