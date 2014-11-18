BRIEF-China Evergrande says proposed issuance of us$ senior notes
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
Nov 18 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :
* Public tender offer by Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG to all holders of 4.0 pct bonds 2011-2015 ("zub11 bonds")
* Says settlement date of tender offer is expected to be Jan. 22, 2015
* Says repayment price of 5,000 Swiss francs, and accrued interest until settlement date (Jan 22, 2015) in amount of 101.11 Swiss francs less Swiss withholding tax of 35.39 Swiss francs
* Says public tender offer period commences on Nov. 25, 2014 and is expected to end on Jan. 12, 2015, 12:00 A.M. CET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in a move that could provide a confidence boost to the drug company three days after its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.
* Scentre Group prices A$650 million equivalent of senior guaranteed US$ 144a/reg s notes