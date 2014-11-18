Nov 18 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :

* Public tender offer by Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG to all holders of 4.0 pct bonds 2011-2015 ("zub11 bonds")

* Says settlement date of tender offer is expected to be Jan. 22, 2015

* Says repayment price of 5,000 Swiss francs, and accrued interest until settlement date (Jan 22, 2015) in amount of 101.11 Swiss francs less Swiss withholding tax of 35.39 Swiss francs

* Says public tender offer period commences on Nov. 25, 2014 and is expected to end on Jan. 12, 2015, 12:00 A.M. CET