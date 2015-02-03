Feb 3 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :

* Result of public tender offer by Zueblin Immobilien Holding to all holders of 4.0 percent bonds 2011-2015

* Until expiration of extended tender offer period on Feb. 2 12:00 A.M. CET ZUB11 bonds with nominal value of 22.49 million Swiss francs ($2.5 million) have been tendered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)