BRIEF-China Evergrande says proposed issuance of us$ senior notes
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
Nov 18 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :
* Says H1 rental income of 16 million Swiss francs compared to 23 million Swiss francs a year earlier
* Says H1 net loss of 118 million Swiss francs was registered, compared to a net loss of 15 million Swiss francs in first six months of previous year
* Says main focus in remainder of financial year 2014/15 will be on finding an investor for French subsidiary, reducing vacancies, as well as assessment and implementation of additional strategic measures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
March 16 ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in a move that could provide a confidence boost to the drug company three days after its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.
* Scentre Group prices A$650 million equivalent of senior guaranteed US$ 144a/reg s notes