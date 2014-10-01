BRIEF-Hailan Holdings expects decline in profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected that there will be an over 70pct decline of group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016
Oct 1 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG
* Says Iosif Bakaleynik new CEO of Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG
* Says Iosif Bakaleynik new CEO as of Oct. 1
* Company and Enerchina entered into a non- legally binding strategic alliance memorandum
* India's ICICI Bank raises 34.25 bln rupees via private placement of additional Tier 1 bonds at 9.20 pct