Jan 27 Zuger Kantonalbank :

* FY 2014 profit reached 61.2 million Swiss francs ($67.80 million) as last year

* Proposing payment of unchanged dividend of 175 Swiss francs per share at the next AGM

* FY 2014 interest income up 0.4 pct to 155.1 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1DcQStN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9027 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)