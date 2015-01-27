BRIEF-MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez's FY 2016 total compensation was $22.2 mln vs $6.4 mln in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
Jan 27 Zuger Kantonalbank :
* FY 2014 profit reached 61.2 million Swiss francs ($67.80 million) as last year
* Proposing payment of unchanged dividend of 175 Swiss francs per share at the next AGM
* FY 2014 interest income up 0.4 pct to 155.1 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1DcQStN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9027 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation announces sale of its remaining investment properties