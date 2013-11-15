Nov 15 Shares of Zulily Inc, an online retailer of women and children's clothing, rose as much as 88 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $5.04 billion.

The Seattle-based company raised $253 million after its initial public offering was priced at $22 per share, well above its expected price range of $18-$20.

Zulily's shares opened at $39 and rose to $41.32 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

The company sold 6.4 million of the 11.5 million class A shares offered, while the rest came from selling stockholders.

Zulily sells its merchandise in so-called flash sales, where a website offers products at heavy discounts for a day.

