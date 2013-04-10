BRIEF-Viex Capital, affiliates entered into settlement agreement with Quantum Corp
* Viex Capital Advisors LLC - on March 2, Viex Capital Advisors and its affiliates entered into settlement agreement with Quantum Corp
NEW YORK, April 10 Zumiez Inc : * Shares were up 6.4 percent after the bell following sales results
* Peekaboo Beans Inc - Company will issue up to 6.7 million units of company at a price of $0.75 per unit
