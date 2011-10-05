* Sees Q3 EPS of $0.40-$0.41 vs previous $0.37-$0.39
* Expects Q3 rev of $150-$152 mln
* Shares up 14 pct in extended trade
Oct 5 Zumiez Inc's September same store
sales blew past expectations as customers spent more at its
stores, prompting the apparel retailer to raise its
third-quarter outlook.
Shares of the company rose 14 percent in trading after the
bell.
The company now expects third-quarter earnings of 40-41
cents a share, higher than its previous 37-39 cents a share
forecast. It sees revenue of $150-$152 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 39 cents a
share on revenue of $149.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Sales for the five-week period ended October 1, 2011
increased 18.3 percent to $52.9 million.
Zumiez sees a mid-single digit comparable store sale
increase for the third quarter.
September same store sales rose 10.1 percent.
Shares of the company were up 14 percent at $21.30
in extended trade. They had closed at $18.79 on Wednesday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)