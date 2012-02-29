* Feb comps jump 14.2 pct vs est 5.1 pct
* Shares rise 5 pct in extended trade
(Adds details, shares)
Feb 29 Teen clothing and accessories
retailer Zumiez Inc reported February same-store sales
above analysts' estimates for the sixth time in as many months,
sending its shares up 5 percent in after-hours trading.
Zumiez, which sells clothing and equipment for skating,
snowboarding and other action sports to people between the ages
of 12 and 24, said February same-store sales, or sales at stores
open at least a year, rose 14.2 percent.
Analysts, on average, had expected growth of 5.1 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The mall-based specialty retailer has become a stock market
darling as it consistently outperforms rivals like Pacific
Sunwear Of California Inc and beats estimates. Zumiez
shares have risen nearly 70 percent since early October when it
began its current run of market-beating sales reports.
Shares of the Everett, Washington-based company were up at
$32.84 in extended trading, after closing at $31.42 on Wednesday
on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)