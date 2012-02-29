* Feb comps jump 14.2 pct vs est 5.1 pct

* Shares rise 5 pct in extended trade (Adds details, shares)

Feb 29 Teen clothing and accessories retailer Zumiez Inc reported February same-store sales above analysts' estimates for the sixth time in as many months, sending its shares up 5 percent in after-hours trading.

Zumiez, which sells clothing and equipment for skating, snowboarding and other action sports to people between the ages of 12 and 24, said February same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose 14.2 percent.

Analysts, on average, had expected growth of 5.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The mall-based specialty retailer has become a stock market darling as it consistently outperforms rivals like Pacific Sunwear Of California Inc and beats estimates. Zumiez shares have risen nearly 70 percent since early October when it began its current run of market-beating sales reports.

Shares of the Everett, Washington-based company were up at $32.84 in extended trading, after closing at $31.42 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)