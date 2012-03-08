* Q4 EPS $0.60 vs est $0.59

* Sees Q1 sales $123-$125 mln vs est $122.3 mln

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.06-$0.08

March 8 Teen clothing and accessories retailer Zumiez Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher margins, and the company forecast strong sales for the current quarter.

Fourth-quarter net income increased to $18.7 million, or 60 cents a share, from $15.0 million, or 49 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 18 percent to $183.9 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 59 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $183 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross margins rose to 38.9 percent from 38.3 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Zumiez, which sells clothing and equipment for skating, snowboarding and other action sports to people between the ages of 12 and 24, expects sales of $123 million to $125 million in the first quarter.

The mall-based specialty retailer sees a profit of 6 cents to 8 cents a share, including a charge of 1 cent a share related to the relocation of its ecommerce fulfillment operations. Analysts were looking for 9 cents a share.

Shares of the company were down 2 percent at $31.69 after the bell. They closed at $32.32 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. The stock has risen over 70 percent since early October when it began its run of market-topping monthly sales reports. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)