* Q1 EPS $0.14 vs est $0.11
* Revenue up 23 pct to $129.9 mln
* Sees Q2 EPS of $0.04-$0.06 vs est $0.10
May 17 Teen-focused retailer Zumiez Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on improved margins but forecast second quarter earnings below estimates.
The surfing and snowboarding merchandise retailer, which began with a single store location in 1978, has been increasing its sales with consistent store openings and simultaneously growing its e-commerce platform.
Zumiez plans to open about 50 new stores in fiscal 2012, including up to 10 stores in Canada.
First-quarter net income rose to $4.5 million, or 14 cents per share, from $1.9 million, or 6 cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts had expected earnings of 11 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 23 percent to $129.9 million.
However, the Everett, Washington-based company forecast second-quarter earnings of 4 cents to 6 cents as it expects costs of about $1.8 million, or 3 cents per share, related to the relocation of its corporate offices and ecommerce fulfillment center.
Shares of the company closed at $35.16 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. They have gained 61 percent in the last six months. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
