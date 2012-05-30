Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
* May sales rose 24 pct to $37.4 mln
* May same-store sales rose 13.7 pct vs est. 6.6 pct
May 30 Zumiez Inc reported same-store sales that trumped estimates for the ninth straight month, helped by higher sales in its mens, kids and accessories segments, sending its shares up 4 percent in after-market trading.
The company, which sells clothing and equipment for skating, snowboarding and other action sports, said same-store sales, or those at stores open at least a year, rose 13.7 percent in May.
Analysts on average had expected an increase of 6.6 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Total sales in the month rose 24 percent to $37.4 million.
Shares of the Everett, Washington-based company were up 4 percent at $36.13 in extended trading. They closed at $34.77 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results