VIENNA Nov 22 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel's new chief executive does not expect writedowns or major job cuts, he said on Friday, as he gets to grips with restructuring the company that lagged rivals in the switch to LED lighting.

"The future of the company does not lie in job cuts," Ulrich Schumacher told reporters in his first news conference since his appointment last month, while not ruling out some selective reductions as he tries to cut costs at plants.

Schumacher, 55, earned a reputation as a tough and outspoen manager in the eight years he spent as chief executive of German chipmaker Infineon but was ousted in 2004 before he could implement his plans for a major overhaul which included firing 10 percent of the company's lowest performers.

Zumtobel, whose rivals include Osram and Philips , claims to be the European market leader in luminaires, and the global number four in the components business making controls and management systems and LED (light-emitting diode) modules.

Under his reorganisation plan Schumacher said Zumtobel's three brands - Zumtobel for premium indoor lighting, Thorn for professional indoor and outdoor lighting and Tridonic for control gear and LED modules - will each constitute a separate business division to drive product development and speed roll-outs of new products.

But he was giving no financial forecasts at this stage.

"We are on a relative fast track. We are handling one thing after the next. The corporate reorganisation has priority but in the middle of December (it) will be far enough along that we can give a clear statement," he said.

Schumacher, who is also interim finance chief, said he assumed the company would select a permanent CFO within two months.

Restructuring under previous managers helped Zumtobel boost first-quarter underlying operating profit by 41 percent to 18 million euros. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)