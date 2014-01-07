UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
VIENNA Jan 7 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel named Volkswagen financial manager Karin Sonnenmoser on Tuesday to be its new finance chief, starting on May 1.
Ulrich Schumacher has also been interim CFO since taking over as chief executive of Zumtobel in October, following a management shake-out in August in which the two top executives of the struggling company quit.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Editing by Michael Shields)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources