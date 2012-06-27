* 2011/12 adjusted EBIT 34.6 mln euros, down 54 pct

* 2012/13 forecast hard, sees higher revenue, op margin

* Cuts dividend 60 percent to 0.20 euro

* Reduces mid-term revenue outlook (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, June 27 - Austrian lighting group Zumtobel abandoned its mid-term forecast for 10 percent annual revenue growth, citing a worsened economic environment, and slashed its dividend after profit plunged.

The Dornbirn-based group is the European market leader in luminaires and the global number four in the components business, which makes lamp control gear, lighting management systems and LED modules.

It had said in March its operating margin would likely see a sharp fall this fiscal year as its components division struggles.

On Wednesday, it said adjusted earnings before interest and tax fell 54 percent to 34.6 million euros ($43 million) in the year to April. Sales rose 4.2 percent to 1.28 billion euros.

Zumtobel said while it was hard to make concrete forecasts given strategic challenges and a tough economic environment, its revenue and underlying operating margin should rise, adding it was sure the lighting industry faced sound growth prospects in future years.

"In view of the increasingly negative economic outlook, however, previous growth assumptions for the professional lighting industry no longer appear realistic," it said.

"The board has therefore reduced its medium-term revenue forecast (for average growth of 10 percent per year) for the coming years and adjusted its growth expectations to reflect the economic environment."

Chief executive Harald Sommerer said Zumtobel was sticking to its global growth strategy but needed to factor in economic reality. "In the current financial year our main aim will be to make sure we justify the high investments in the future that we have made by achieving growth and higher earnings." ($1 = 0.8019 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)