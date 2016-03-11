UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
VIENNA, March 11 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel on Friday extended the contracts of Chief Executive Ulrich Schumacher and Chief Financial Officer Karin Sonnenmoser to April 2020, three years beyond their initial end date.
The supervisory board also promoted Alfred Felder, currently head of Zumtobel's subsidiary Tridonic, to chief operating officer as of next month, a new role to oversee the group's supply chain and computer systems. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.