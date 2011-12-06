VIENNA Dec 6 Austrian lighting group
Zumtobel AG warned on Tuesday it would not hit its
sales and margin targets given worsening business conditions.
"Business in the lighting segment remains sound, but recent
developments in the components segment lead the management board
of Zumtobel AG to assume that the necessary growth momentum will
not return during the coming six months," it said.
It said it could no longer confirm previous guidance for the
2011/12 financial year which called for group revenue to
increase around 10 percent and for an adjusted EBIT (earnings
before interest and tax) margin of slightly over 6.4 percent.
"The management board now expects an increase of
substantially less than 10 percent in revenues and a
year-on-year decline in the EBIT margin, in particular due to
the components segment," it said.
It said it could not provide more precise guidance on the
margin outlook "in view of macroeconomic developments and the
related uncertainty over sales volumes and capacity
utilisation".
(Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)