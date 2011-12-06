VIENNA Dec 6 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel AG warned on Tuesday it would not hit its sales and margin targets given worsening business conditions.

"Business in the lighting segment remains sound, but recent developments in the components segment lead the management board of Zumtobel AG to assume that the necessary growth momentum will not return during the coming six months," it said.

It said it could no longer confirm previous guidance for the 2011/12 financial year which called for group revenue to increase around 10 percent and for an adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin of slightly over 6.4 percent.

"The management board now expects an increase of substantially less than 10 percent in revenues and a year-on-year decline in the EBIT margin, in particular due to the components segment," it said.

It said it could not provide more precise guidance on the margin outlook "in view of macroeconomic developments and the related uncertainty over sales volumes and capacity utilisation".

