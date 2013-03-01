VIENNA, March 1 * Zumtobel Q3 results * Due on March 5, 0630 GMT * EBIT loss seen narrowing to 0.4 mln euros Estimates for the results were collected Jan. 2 to March 1. Figures in millions of euros except for dividends and EPS in euros. Q3 Mean Median High Low No Yr ago Change% Prev.Q Revenues 297 300 300 291 3 297 0.0 335 EBIT -0.40 -1.50 3.30 -3.00 3 -9.60 95.8 16.1 Net profit -3.07 -4.70 0.30 -4.80 3 -15.2 79.8 11.5 EPS -0.07 -0.11 0.01 -0.11 3 -0.35 80.0 0.27 FY2012/2013 Mean Median High Low No Yr ago Change% Revenues 1,284 1,283 1,295 1,276 4 1,280 0.3 EBIT 38.4 38.4 42.0 35.0 4 34.6 11.0 Net profit 22.2 22.5 24.0 20.0 4 16.0 38.8 EPS 0.51 0.52 0.55 0.46 4 0.37 37.8 Dividend per share 0.20 0.20 0.25 0.16 4 0.20 0.0 FY2013/2014 Mean Median High Low No Revenues 1,318 1,314 1,361 1,283 4 EBIT 52.2 53.8 68.0 33.0 4 Net profit 33.5 35.6 45.0 18.0 4 EPS 0.78 0.82 1.05 0.41 4 Dividend per share 0.31 0.33 0.37 0.20 4 FY2014/2015 Mean Median High Low No Revenues 1,367 1,352 1,444 1,320 4 EBIT 63.3 62.6 92.0 36.0 4 Net profit 43.2 43.4 66.0 20.0 4 EPS 1.00 1.01 1.52 0.46 4 Dividend per share 0.40 0.40 0.61 0.20 4 Data provided by Inquiry Financial Europe AB (www.consensusestimates.com) Estimates from: Berenberg Bank, Erste Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Raiffeisen Centrobank, UBS (Reporting by Michael Shields)