UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
VIENNA Dec 15 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel will increasingly focus on providing packages of services rather than just hardware, Chief Executive Ulrich Schumacher told magazine Trend.
"We will develop increasingly in future into a software supplier, a kind of Google of the lighting industry," he was quoted as saying in an interview published on Monday.
He cited as an example complementing ceiling lighting with movement sensors or cameras to make it into an alarm system, or adding wireless modules to create an internet network.
He said Zumtobel had abandoned its intention to find a partner for its U.S. business now that a new manager had eliminated losses in that market. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources