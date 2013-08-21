UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
VIENNA Aug 21 Austrian lighting firm Zumtobel has sold its magnetics ballasts plant in Australia as part of a strategic retrenchment, it said on Wednesday, giving no financial terms for the deal.
Custom Mould Plastic Pty Ltd is buying the Melbourne factory, which makes fluorescent lighting inductors, and taking on 35 of 49 staff there, it said.
European Union restrictions on inefficient magnetic technology and falling sales were forcing it to pull out of the magnetics sector, Zumtobel said in June. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources