FRANKFURT May 19 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel reported a 40 percent jump in annual core profit as it shed or downsized plants, merged sales operations and bundled its purchasing.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 66.5 million euros ($75.26 million) in the 12 months through end-April, from 47.6 million in the previous year, the company said on Tuesday.

Its adjusted EBIT margin widened to 5.1 percent from 3.8 percent, in line with its target for an improvement to 5-6 percent. ($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)