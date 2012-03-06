VIENNA, March 6 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel expects a "significant decline" in its operating margin this fiscal year as its components division struggles, it said on Tuesday.

"In the Components Segment, visibility is still very limited and the challenges are significant, so a fast return to growth is not to be expected," it said in a statement.

"The board is expecting only slight year-on-year growth in revenues and a significant decline in the EBIT margin for the Zumtobel Group in 2011/12, above all due to the negative impact of developments in the Components Segment."

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 34.1 million euros ($45.1 million) for the first three quarters of 2011/12 from 64.4 million a year earlier. Revenues rose 6.1 percent to 964.2 million in the period that ended in January.

