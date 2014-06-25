(Refiled to remove extraneous text characters in headline)
* Year dividend 0.18 euros/share, vs 0.13 euros forecast
* Restructuring charges push company to 5 mln-euro net loss
* Shares down 0.4 percent
By Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber
VIENNA, June 25 Austrian lighting group
Zumtobel's fourth-quarter sales rose by a higher than
expected 8 percent, it reported on Wednesday, thanks to strong
growth in Asia, recovery in Europe and a fundamental
restructuring.
Despite posting a net loss due to restructuring charges,
Zumtobel also raised its dividend to 0.18 euros ($0.24) per
share for the year ended April 30, up from 0.07 euros last time
and ahead of the 0.13 euros average forecast given by analysts
in a Reuters poll.
Charges of 36 million euros last year resulted in a
full-year loss of 5 million euros and quarterly loss of 17
million euros as Zumtobel, like European rivals Osram
and Philips, pushes through a restructuring as the
industry shifts its technology to light emitting diodes (LEDs).
Chief Executive Ulrich Schumacher told Reuters he could not
rule out further restructuring in the future but no more
measures would be implemented in the current financial year
beyond the 8 percent job cuts and six plant reviews already
announced.
On top of shedding or downsizing plants, Zumtobel is merging
its sales operations and changing the way it markets its brands,
hoping the measure will boost sales as well as savings.
"No one can say what will happen next year ... For this
year, all issues are addressed, there won't be more," Schumacher
said. "In the next fiscal year it's up to us. The more
successfully we work, the less need there will be," he added.
Shares in Zumtobel were down 0.4 percent at 15.69 euros by
1006 GMT in generally weak European markets.
"The company is well on track with its restructuring
targets," said Baader Bank analyst Guenther Hollfelder in a
research note, adding that the company's underlying performance
in the fourth quarter was better than expected.
Zumtobel, whose business lines range from electronic
components to large lighting installations, is grappling with a
shift to more efficient, adaptable and profitable LED
technologies, as are its rivals.
Germany's Osram is cutting over 20 percent of its workforce
and closing a quarter of its 43 factories.
LED lighting sales rose by 53 percent and accounted for a
third of Zumtobel's group sales in the year just ended, while
total sales were flat as construction markets picked up only
towards the end of the year.
Fourth-quarter sales rose to 321 million euros, but adjusted
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 20 percent to 5
million euros due to the costs of a major biennial trade fair.
Large projects during the year included the Sochi winter
Olympics, the Museo Jumex in Mexico City and the new Vienna
business university campus.
Zumtobel said it aimed to lift its EBIT margin to between 5
and 6 percent this year from 4 percent last year on sales that
should grow by about 3 percent.
Zumtobel makes the majority of its sales in Europe, where
construction markets have begun to recover as the continent
pulls out of recession.
In the United States, a large and mature market where it
makes 3 percent of its sales, it is making losses and seeking a
strategic partner.
Schumacher said Zumtobel had not yet found the right partner
but was restructuring the business there and expected to reach
break-even during the course of 2014/15.
($1 = 0.7355 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes and Greg Mahlich)