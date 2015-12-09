(Adds detail, quotes)

VIENNA Dec 9 Austrian lighting company Zumtobel reduced its forecast for full-year adjusted operating profit on Wednesday, citing slower than expected progress in cutting costs and weaker currency-adjusted revenue growth.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the three months to Oct. 31 rose 2.2 percent to 28.8 million euros ($31.4 million), the company said, slightly above the average forecast of 27.5 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

However, second-quarter net profit fell 20.9 percent to 18.3 million euros, below an average forecast of 18.9 million euros, on revenue that rose 5.8 percent to 359.5 million euros.

"The development of business has been below the Management Board's expectations due to the weaker FX-adjusted revenue growth and delays in the realisation of projected cost savings during the first six months," the company said, referring to revenue growth adjusted for foreign exchange rates.

The company cut its full-year guidance for adjusted EBIT to 70-80 million euros from its previous target of 90-100 million. It kept its goal of increasing revenue by 5 percent unchanged.

"Earnings were further impacted by a substantial increase in expenditures for research and development, continuing pressure on prices and temporary negative currency effects related to the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc," the company said.

($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark Potter)