VIENNA, March 5 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel cut its full-year outlook on Tuesday, saying it no longer expected its sales and operating profit to reach last year's level.

Zumtobel posted a 3 percent drop in third-quarter sales that missed analysts' estimates and narrowed its net loss by less than expected to 10 million euros ($13 million). ($1 = 0.7687 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Cowell)