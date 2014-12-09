UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
VIENNA Dec 9 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel boosted underlying operating profit nearly 15 percent to 28.2 million euros ($34.8 million) in its fiscal second quarter as revenue rose 4.8 percent and both its segments improved profitability.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise 9.8 percent to 26.9 million euros on sales of 338 million euros, up 4.3 percent.
Zumtobel reiterated its outlook that full-year 2014/15 revenue would rise around 3 percent and its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin would improve to 5-6 percent from 3.8 percent the previous year. ($1 = 0.8108 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources