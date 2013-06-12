UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
VIENNA, June 12 Austrian lighting company Zumtobel proposed cutting its dividend to 0.07 euro per share from 0.20 after net profit in its 2012/13 fiscal year fell to 6.1 million euros ($8.1 million).
It released preliminary figures for the year to the end of April that showed underlying operating profit edged up to 35.7 million euros as sales slipped 2.9 percent to 1.24 billion.
Final results are due on June 26.
($1 = 0.7533 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources