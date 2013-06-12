VIENNA, June 12 Austrian lighting company Zumtobel proposed cutting its dividend to 0.07 euro per share from 0.20 after net profit in its 2012/13 fiscal year fell to 6.1 million euros ($8.1 million).

It released preliminary figures for the year to the end of April that showed underlying operating profit edged up to 35.7 million euros as sales slipped 2.9 percent to 1.24 billion.

Final results are due on June 26.

($1 = 0.7533 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)