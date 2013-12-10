VIENNA Dec 10 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel's said on Tuesday second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 25 percent to 24 million euros thanks to an extensive restructuring.

Sales for the three months to end-October fell 2 percent to 324 million euros ($445 million), in line with expectations, as LED growth partially compensated for a decline in traditional lighting.

($1 = 0.7289 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by John Stonestreet)