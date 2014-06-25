BRIEF-Cintas Corp announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of G&K Services
* Cintas corporation announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of g&k services, inc.
VIENNA, June 25 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel has not yet found the right partner for its loss-making U.S. business, Chief Executive Ulrich Schumacher told Reuters on Wednesday.
"The market is big and it's not growing very fast. We need a long-term solution. We are taking great care with the search for a partner. We don't want to embark on a part-time friendship but rather a kind of marriage," he said in a telephone interview.
Schumacher said Zumtobel was continuing apace with restructuring its U.S. operations, which account for about 3 percent of its sales, and expected them to reach the break-even point during the course of this fiscal year to end-April 2015.
He reiterated that Zumtobel had no plans to withdraw from the U.S. market. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber)
WARSAW, March 17 Poland's KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, said on Friday it had put on hold the second phase of expansion of its Sierra Gorda project in Chile.
* About $13.0 million of bank debt will be repaid in connection with sale and company will record a book loss of about $4.0 million in Q1 2017