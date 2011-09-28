* OSC extends halt on Zungui Haixi shares until Nov 10
* Says Zungui auditor Ernst & Young has resigned
TORONTO, Sept 28 Canada's main securities
regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission extended on
Wednesday its halt on trading in shares of Chinese sportswear
maker Zungui Haixi ZUN.V until Nov. 10 as it continues to
probe the company's bank statements and other matters.
Regulators halted trading in Zungui on Aug. 23, a day after
the company revealed that its auditor, Ernst & Young, had
halted its audit pending an investigation into inconsistencies
in the company's bank documents. Zungui's shares are listed on
the small-cap TSX Venture Exchange.
In a hearing on Wednesday, OSC officials argued before
Commissioner Christopher Portner that the halt ought to be
extended due to concerns about Zungui's disclosures. Portner
agreed.
The OSC noted that Zungui's executives in China have so far
refused to cooperate with its investigation. The commission
has also been informed that Ernst & Young has resigned as the
company's auditor, effective Sept. 23, said Johanna Superina,
who argued the matter on behalf of the OSC.
No lawyers appeared on behalf of Zungui or its executives.
Zungui announced last week that its independent directors
and its chief financial officer had resigned because Chief
Executive Yanda Cai was refusing to cooperate and to fund an
internal investigation. [ID:nS1E78M0A9]
The company is one of a number of China-focused companies
with North American listings to come under pressure recently
due to reports of accounting irregularities.
"Zungui has no independent directors, no audit committee
and its auditor has resigned," said Superina, adding that the
OSC has not received any communication from Cai, who controls
the company's bank accounts.
The OSC will hold another hearing on Nov. 9 to decide on
whether it ought to extend the trade halt further.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)