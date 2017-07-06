BRIEF-USA Technologies files for common stock offering of up to $40 mln
* USA Technologies inc files for common stock offering of up to $40 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2sPyn3X) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, July 6 Online pharmacy Zur Rose Group's shares opened at 151 Swiss francs and then rose 11 percent on their first trading day at SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich on Thurday, well above the issue price of 140 Swiss francs.
The company said on Wednesday it expected a placement volume of 252 million Swiss francs ($260.98 million) and a market capitalisation of approximately 871 million Swiss francs ($902.87 million), assuming the greenshoe option is fully exercised.
The proceeds will be used to fund expansion in Germany, where its business runs under the name DocMorris, as well as in other European markets. ($1 = 0.9647 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 7 Senator Amy Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Senate antitrust panel, sent a letter to the U.S. Justice Department on Friday urging that it reject any effort by the White House to inject politics into merger investigations.