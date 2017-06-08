UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, June 8 Online pharmacy Zur Rose Group said Thursday it plans to raise at least 200 million Swiss francs ($207.34 million) this year in an initial share sale to fund its growth strategy, including for its DocMorris operation in Germany.
With its plan, Zur Rose would be the second Swiss pharmacy group this year after Galenica Sante to list shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
UBS and Berenberg are joint global coordinators und joint bookrunners, with Zuercher Kantonalbank mandated as co-lead manager. ($1 = 0.9646 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources