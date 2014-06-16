ZURICH, June 16 Zurich Insurance said on Monday its chief of staff Isabelle Welton would be switching her role in the company to group head of human resources, a post that will now form part of the firm's executive committee.

The Swiss insurer has sought to reassure both investors and employees after it was rocked by the suicide of its finance chief Pierre Wauthier last year, an event that put the firm's corporate culture under the microscope.

Zurich said the elevation of the position to the executive committee reflects "the importance Zurich attaches to its people".

Welton, whose appointment is effective on July 1, will continue to oversee communications, marketing and strategy until a replacement for chief of staff is announced, Zurich said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, editing by David Evans)