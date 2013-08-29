* Former Deutsche Bank boss steps down as Zurich chairman
* Follows apparent suicide of CFO Pierre Wauthier
* Several top executives have left Zurich in past year
* Tom de Swaan takes over as acting chairman
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, Aug 29 Josef Ackermann, the former head
of Deutsche Bank, resigned on Thursday as chairman of
Zurich Insurance over the apparent suicide of the
Swiss insurer's finance chief.
Ackermann said the family of chief financial officer Pierre
Wauthier, who had worked at Europe's No. 3 insurance group for
17 years, believed he shared some of the blame for his death.
Wauthier's death came just weeks after the head of telecoms
firm Swisscom, Carsten Schloter, died in another
apparent suicide. The deaths have shocked corporate Switzerland
and prompted calls for greater support for boardroom
high-fliers.
"I have reasons to believe that the family is of the opinion
that I should take my share of responsibility, as unfounded as
any allegations might be," Ackermann said in a statement, adding
that he wanted to avoid any damage to Zurich's reputation.
Swiss police said that Wauthier - who was found dead at his
suburban home near Zug on Monday - appeared to have committed
suicide.
A spokeswoman for Zurich Insurance did not elaborate on what
allegations Ackermann was referring to surrounding Wauthier, who
was 53 and left a wife and two children.
Wauthier's widow declined comment on Thursday. And at the
family's lakefront home, once a traditional Swiss inn, a
security guard said relatives did not wish to talk.
"NO CONFLICTS"
Zurich's chief executive Martin Senn said he was not aware
of any dispute that could have driven Wauthier to his death.
"We didn't spot any conflicts that could or should have led
to such a death," Senn told Swiss television.
However, a former colleague of Wauthier's said there was
pressure within the company to increase its share price.
Two insurance executives outside the firm's headquarters in
Zurich described their colleagues as "somewhat shellshocked" and
said Ackermann's departure was a surprise for the industry.
Zurich said Vice-Chairman Tom de Swaan would take over as
acting chairman.
One of Europe's leading economic power brokers, Ackermann,
65, transformed Germany's Deutsche Bank and played a role in the
euro zone's financial crisis as chairman of the Institute of
International Finance (IIF).
He was touted as a candidate for top financial jobs in his
native Switzerland before he took the relatively low-key role at
Zurich last year. He also sits on the boards of Royal Dutch
Shell, Siemens and Investor AB.
Ackermann has survived controversy before. In 2006, he paid
3.2 million euros, without admitting wrongdoing, to avoid trial
in a dispute over payments to executives at telecoms firm
Mannesmann, where he sat on the board of directors.
One of few senior industry figures to keep his job through
the current financial crisis, he became a forceful public
advocate for the Swiss financial sector after leaving Deutsche.
"Ackermann's mission when he came was to shake up Zurich, to
infuse a more dynamic mentality into it," said a person close to
the former Zurich chairman.
"Yes, insurance isn't banking. But there was still more
oomph to be wrung out of Zurich, he thought."
TRACK RECORD
When Ackermann took over as Deutsche Bank chief executive in
May 2002, radical surgery was needed. Burdened with high costs,
it was slipping as one of the largest lenders in Europe.
The first non-German to lead the bank, Ackermann was asked
to transform it into a "global champion", but fell out with a
German establishment that saw Deutsche's traditional role as
supporting national industries.
When Ackermann joined the Frankfurt-based institution, the
bank derived more than 70 percent of revenues from Germany.
Ackermann sold off industrial holdings and slashed jobs, and
Deutsche now makes less than 30 percent of its revenue there.
However, his arrival at Zurich failed to impress investors
and there was considerable change in the top ranks.
Former general insurance head Mario Greco left a year ago to
become head of Italian insurer Generali. Two weeks ago
the head of its life insurance arm, Kevin Hogan, left to become
AIG's head of consumer insurance.
On Aug. 15, Zurich said it would be hard pressed to meet
certain performance targets after posting a 27 percent fall in
second-quarter net profit due to natural disaster payouts, which
topped those of European rivals because of its high exposure to
the United States.
The shares closed down 2.47 percent at 228.80 francs, but
remained above the low of 225.6 francs that they reached on
Tuesday after news of Wauthier's death. The volume of shares
traded on the day, however, was the highest in over three years.