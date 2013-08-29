ZURICH Aug 29 Zurich Insurance said
its chairman, ex-Deutsche Bank AG head Josef
Ackermann, will step down immediately, following what appeared
to be the suicide of the insurer's financial chief Earlier this
week.
"I have reasons to believe that the family is of the opinion
that I should take my share of responsibility, as unfounded as
any allegations might be," Ackermann said in a statement on
Thursday.
"As a consequence, I see the possibility of a continued
successful board leadership to the benefit of Zurich called into
question."
Swiss police have said the death of Zurich's finance chief
Pierre Wauthier on Monday appeared to be a suicide. Wauthier is
the second top executive in Switzerland to take his own life in
five weeks.
