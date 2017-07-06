MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
ZURICH, July 6 Zurich Insurance Group said on Thursday it will propose former Swiss Re Chief Executive Michel Lies as its new chairman next year.
Industry veteran Lies, who headed Swiss Re until June 2016 after working nearly 40 years in insurance, is slated to replace Tom de Swaan, who has been Zurich's chairman since 2013. Zurich, Europe's fifth-biggest insurer, is due to hold the election at its Annual General Meeting on April 4, 2018. (Reporting by John Revill)
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing