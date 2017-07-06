ZURICH, July 6 Zurich Insurance Group said on Thursday it will propose former Swiss Re Chief Executive Michel Lies as its new chairman next year.

Industry veteran Lies, who headed Swiss Re until June 2016 after working nearly 40 years in insurance, is slated to replace Tom de Swaan, who has been Zurich's chairman since 2013. Zurich, Europe's fifth-biggest insurer, is due to hold the election at its Annual General Meeting on April 4, 2018. (Reporting by John Revill)