ZURICH Aug 16 Zurich Insurance has limited exposure to damages caused by the drought in the United States, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

"Farmers has no exposure to crop insurance. The impact from that should be limited," finance chief Pierre Wauthier said.

For Zurich's North America corporate business, Wauthier said that while crop production might be lower, that might be offset by higher commodity prices and that the impact was therefore hard to determine.

"Our exposure is limited," Wauthier said. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)