BRIEF-P2P Financial faces delisting warning risks due to expected losses for 2nd straight year
* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago
ZURICH, July 11 Swiss insurer Zurich Insurance Group said it estimated losses of approximately $140 million related to last month's floods in central and eastern Europe.
The company also said it expected losses of about $138 million for both Zurich North America and Farmers Re together in the wake of two severe tornadoes, which hit Oklahoma City Metropolitan Area in May this year.
These estimates are net of reinsurance and before tax and will be recorded in the Group's half-year results, which are due to be released on August 15, the group said in a statement on Thursday.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago
March 1 Australian shares fell for a fifth-straight day on Wednesday, pulled down by materials and telecom stocks with Telstra Corp Ltd slumping after going ex-dividend, as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress.
* Signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Everbright Bank - Hangzhou Branch (Everbright Hangzhou)